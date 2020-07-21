‘Rimbunan Sawit taken adequate steps to address going concerns’

KUCHING: Rimbunan Sawit Bhd (Rimbunan Sawit) has taken various steps to address going concerns as outlined by the company’s external auditors.

According to its announcement to Bursa Malaysia, the company’s external auditors, Messrs Crowe Malaysia PLT, has included a statement of material uncertainty relating to going concern in its independent Auditors’ Report dated May 28, 2020, in respect of the group’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

“We draw attention to Note 4 in the financial statements, which indicates that the group incurred a net loss of RM62.8 million for the financial year ended December 31,2019 and, as of that date, the group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by RM319.4 million.

“These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” it said in the announcement.

“In assessing the appropriateness of the use of going concern assumption, management has considered the Group’s cash flows forecast for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

“Management believes that the debt service obligations of the group could be met out of operating cash flows and the proceeds arising from the sale of property, plant and equipment as disclosed in Note 18 to the financial statements.”

In addition, Rimbunan Sawit said it is contemplating the sale of other non-profitable oil palm plantation estates as part of the group’s rationalisation plan, so as to further streamline and better manage its portfolio of oil palm plantations, thereby improving its liquidity position.

“The group is also implementing cost optimisation measures whilst improving efficiencies and productivity of the plantation development and operations,” the audit report said.

“Despite the loss suffered, the group recorded a positive net cash flow of RM50.6 million from its operating activities for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of RM25.8 million.

Management recognises that the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to have a negative impact on the group’s operating performance for the coming reporting period; but the outbreak is not expected to have a significant impact on the group’s plan to sell some of its non-profitable oil palm plantation estates, which forms the major source of funds for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

“In view of the above, barring any other unforeseen circumstances, management has a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the financial statements of the group have been prepared on the going concern basis.”