Rotary Club donates disinfectant solution to 25 primary schools

BINTULU: Twenty-five primary schools in Bintulu District received a 25-litre concentrated disinfectant solution each from Rotary Club of Bintulu (RCB).

The official handing-over ceremony was held at Bintulu District Education Office (PPD) yesterday.

On hand to present the donation to the respective primary school headmasters was RCB president Dr Mok Lin Wei, witnessed by PPD Bintulu district officer Radin Foji Radin Abdul Rahim.

Radin Foji also received a 25-litre disinfectant from RCB for PPD Bintulu. According to Dr Mok, this is part of RCB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project under the ‘Covid-19 Back to School’ programme for the local community.

“This is the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO), so we give out this disinfectant solution to the schools, so that students returning to schools can have a healthy environment. At least, it is a preventive way to stop the spread of Covid-19,” she told reporters after the event.

This donation, she said, would be the first of many of RCB’s efforts to assist the Bintulu community to recover from Covid-19 pandemic and MCO.

“As Rotarians in Bintulu, we are here to do our best to help our community during this recovery period,” she said.

The theme of Rotary International this year is ‘Opens Opportunities’.

“We at the Rotary Club of Bintulu hope that this theme not only inspires us, but also brings the same benefit to everyone. So during this challenging time, we hope that we will focus on creating new opportunities to move forward from this pandemic together,” said Mok.

Meanwhile, Radin Foji expressed his gratitude to RCB for the donation.

“We believe that such donation will help us to further enhance schools’ management, especially during the school reopening period,” he said.

He added this is a very meaningful donation for the school headmasters, as it would give them more confidence in welcoming back their students and in their effort to ensure the safety and good health of their students while in school.

Radin Foji also hoped with such donation, parents would have more confidence on the safety of their children. He said with all the standard operating procedure (SOP) protocols in place, the teaching and learning process can be conducted smoothly.

“We would like to thank Rotary Club and we actually welcome this kind of donation in the future,” he said.

On another matter, Radin Foji congratulated all educators in Bintulu for their excellent performance and dedication to their jobs in giving the best education to the students. He said despite many obstacles and challenges, for example the congestion of students in most schools here, the teachers were very committed.

“Our teachers and schools work very hard, as we can see from the excellent performance of schools here especially in co-curriculum,” he added.

Even in academic, he said the schools in Bintulu showed very excellent performance, despite the constraints faced by teachers.