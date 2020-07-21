Selangor Sultan describes vandalism of murals as uncivilised

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, described the act of vandalism on the giant murals depicting portraits of several national leaders at Taman Cahaya Alam Section U12 here today as an uncivilised act.

Sultan Sharafuddin, in a statement today, expressed his deep sorrow, regret and frustration with the act of vandalism because he greatly appreciated the artwork of local artists produced in Selangor.

He was also of the view that that it was not done by insane individuals or delinquent youths, but more of a politically motivated hatred.

Sultan Sharafuddin also hoped that the perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through his Twitter account, urged the authorities to investigate and take stern action against those involved in the vandalism act.

Meanwhile, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has stated that it will take stern action against the perpetrators of the vandalism of the giant mural portraits of some of the country’s leaders.

Its Corporate and Public Relations Division head Shahrin Ahmad said that MBSA viewed the incident seriously and stern action will be taken in accordance with the Vandalism By-Laws (MBSA) 2005.

“MBSA has taken immediate steps by repainting the wall completely, and at the same time, a police report on the matter was lodged at the Section 6 police station this morning,” he said in a statement today.

Shah Alam UMNO Division also lodged a police report regarding the incident at the same police station at about 3 pm this afternoon.

The vandalism on the giant murals of the country’s leaders was noticed by a restaurant worker who happened to pass through the location at about 8 am today.

The giant murals, featuring the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, were sprayed with obscene words using red paint.

The murals painted by three artists, namely, Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, 27; Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26; and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27. – Bernama