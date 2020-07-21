Senior citizen found dead along Jalan Batu Kitang-Bau in suspected hit-and-run accident

KUCHING: A 61-year-old senior citizen was found dead along Jalan Batu Kitang-Bau here this morning, in what is believed to be a hit-and-run accident.

According to a source, the deceased identified as Chang Nyan Ted from Taman Siniawan, Bau, was said to be walking alone when the accident happened.

The deceased was believed to have been hit by a vehicle, causing him to be thrown to the roadside and suffered from serious injuries.

“The victim was confirmed dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Padawan Deputy Police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong when contacted, confirmed the accident and said the police are investigating the case.

“Those with information with regards to the accident are requested to come forward and help us in the investigation,” said Lim.

The deceased’s body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Forensic Medicine Department for further action.