17 slapped with RM1,000 compound for failing to observe social distancing SOP at coffeeshops

KUCHING: A total of 17 individuals were slapped with a compound of RM1,000 for failing to practice social distancing while eating at two coffeeshops between July 21 to today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement said the first check was conducted at a coffeeshop in Jalan Pending at around 11.10pm on July 21 while the second was conducted at Bormill Commercial Centre at around 10am this morning.

“Despite taking a strict approach towards those who have violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs), there are still who are stubborn and refuse to adapt to the new norm,” said Awang in a statement today.

He added that out of the 17 individuals (customers and premise owners), 15 of them were men and two were women.

All were ordered to head to the Sekama police station or the Kuching District Police headquarters where the compounds were issued.

The compounds, he said, are payable to the Kuching Division Health Office within 14 days.

Meanwhile, Awang Din stressed that the police will not hesitate to take action against those who do not practice social distancing as a measure to break the infection chain of the Covid-19.

“We will no longer issue warnings to customers or to the premise owners anymore. Instead they will be slapped with the compound without prejudice,” he added.

He also adds that police will continue to conduct random checks in the city to ensure that the SOP compliance level will be adhered to by the general public.