Abang Johari aspires to transform Sarawak into a major state in Malaysia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg aspires to transform Sarawak into a major state in Malaysia.

In his Sarawak Day 2020 message posted by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) on its Facebook page, he said as the state has an aspiration as it celebrates Sarawak Day this year.

“We have an aspiration that in 2030 which is 10 years from now, Sarawak will become a developed and excellent state.

“I aspire to transform our state into a major state in Federation of Malaysia, that is why we must defend our unique position and God-given resources,” he said.

Abang Johari expressed his confidence in Sarawakians’ expertise and talents in making the aspiration come true.

“Anak Sarawak can determine the future that I have envisioned,” he said.

He added that this is his hope and that of his comrades in the State Cabinet that the state continues to enjoy peace.

“It is our hope that our state continues to be peaceful, and become a state that is unique in terms of economic and social development with a bright future.

“This is our hope together,” he stressed.

The celebration of Sarawak Day 2020 themed “Sarawak Cemerlang” is held virtually and streamed live over various social media platforms from Miri today.