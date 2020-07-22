Abdullah: Include historical events on July 22, 1963 in history textbooks

KUCHING: Those responsible in preparing the content of history textbooks for national schools must include the historical events on July 22, 1963, opined Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Abdullah Saidol.

This is so that the new generation of Malaysians, Sarawakians specifically, know the importance of the events, he said in a statement today.

“The uniqueness of Sarawak Day must be understood and represented by every ‘Anak Bumi Kenyalang’ who wants to know our struggle in defending the rights and interests of the state.

“Thanks to the late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) for his effort and courage, July 22 was officially gazetted and announced in 2016 as a celebration of Sarawak Day and a public holiday for the state,” he noted.

With this year’s celebration is themed ‘Excellent Sarawak’, Abdullah hoped that every Sarawakian would embrace the theme with the spirit to maintain Sarawak’s excellence and continue to be united.

“I also interpret this theme as a call to the younger generation of Sarawak to strive for excellence as ‘Anak Bumi Kenyalang’ who are patriotic, resilient and productive,” he said.