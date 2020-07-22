‘Bonus issues to make Top Glove, Supermax more attractive’

KUCHING: Analysts are positive on Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove) and Supermax Corporation Bhd (Supermax) respectively proposing to undertake bonus issues for their shares.

Top Glove proposes to undertake bonus issue involves the issuance of up to 5.47 billion bonus shares on the basis of two bonus shares for one existing new ordinary share.

The exercise, which will be at an entitlement date to be determined and announced later, will be issued to shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the record of depositors of the company on the entitlement date.

The research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) viewed Top Glove’s bonus issue positively as it would improve trading liquidity of its shares.

Under maximum scenario, the enlarged issued share capital after the proposed bonus issue will increase to 8.2 billion shares from 2.7 billion shares.

“The bonus issue is expected to enhance affordability of Top Glove shares. We estimate that theoretical ex-bonus issue price, to be at RM8.15, making the stocks more affordable to retail investors,” said MIDF Research yesterday.

“Hence, we think that the bonus issue will make Top Glove shares more attractive to investors.

“We continue to expect positive earnings outlook for Top Glove despite the recent news on the detention order from US as Top Glove is confident to resolve the issue within two weeks.”

The company’s last bonus issue exercise was completed in October 2018, when its share price had reached about RM11.50. The company has completed seven bonus issues and one share split since its listing in 2001.

Separately, fellow glovemaker Supermax also proposed to undertake a bonus issue of up to 1.36 billion new Supermax shares on the basis of one bonus share for every one existing share.

The entitlement date will be determined and announced later. The bonus issue is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.

“The bonus issue of shares is positive to shareholders as it would enable the existing shareholders of Supermax to have greater participation in the equity of Supermax in terms of number of shares held,” MIDF Research said in a separate note.

“Besides, the bonus issue would improve trading liquidity of Supermax shares as enlarged issued share capital is expected to double to 2.72 billion shares after the completion of bonus issue.

“The bonus issue will reduce stock price of Supermax and increase attractiveness of Supermax shares. We estimate theoretical ex-bonus issue price, assuming yesterday’s closing price, to be at RM8.73.

“Hence, we expect the bonus issue to enhance affordability of Supermax shares to retail investors.”