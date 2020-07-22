Covid-19: 16 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 8,831

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 16 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of case to 8,831, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the total number of positive cases, he said seven were locally transmitted cases in Sarawak.

“Out of the 16 cases today, eight are locally transmitted cases while the other eight are imported cases,” he said in a press statement today.

The other locally transmitted case involved a non-Malaysian who was tested positive at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor.

The seven cases in Sarawak included three from Stutong Cluster, one each from Sentosa Cluster and Melbourne PUI Cluster, one from close contact tracing with a positive case (Case 8,695), and one from the health screening to return to work.

The Melbourne PUI Cluster is one of two new clusters confirmed in the country. The other being a ship cluster in Klang Port.

As for the eight imported cases, they were four citizens and four non-Malaysians. They entered the country from India (two), Russia (two), Saudi Arabia (one), China (one), Indonesia (one) and South Korea (one).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the total cumulative tally for active cases in the country was at 142, where five of them were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with one needing ventilator support.

A total of four patients recovered and discharged from wards Wednesday, bringing the total who had recovered and discharged to 8,566 or 96.9 per cent of total cases.

As there were no reported deaths, the death toll remained at 123 or 1.39 per cent.