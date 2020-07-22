Covid-19: 9 new positive cases detected in Sarawak today, all from Kuching

KUCHING: Sarawak detected nine more positive Covid-19 cases today, all of which are from Kuching District, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 628.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), two cases have been classified as imported cases, one case originates from the Sentosa Cluster, three from the Stutong Market Cluster, one from a random screening of a teacher coming back from Kota Bahru in Kelantan, one is a close contact to case 587, and one is the brother and close contact of Case 574.

Of the two imported cases, the first one was of a local woman coming back from South Korea through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on July 9 who tested negative for Covid-19 during an RTK Antigen test there.

She arrived in Kuching on July 10 and underwent compulsory quarantine at a designated hotel.

During the first test while on the second day of quarantine, her test results returned negative for the virus, but the second test on July 20 tested positive for the virus.

The second imported case involved a local student who just came back from Kursk Medical University, Russia on July 6.

She tested positive for Covid-19 after a second test on July 18 while being quarantined at a hotel here.

Meanwhile, SDMC has declared that the Construction Site Cluster has ended after no new cases were detected after 28 days.

The last positive case from that cluster was on June 24, and the individual has since recovered and was discharged on July 6.

Only seven more clusters are still active. They are the Engineering Cluster with two active cases, Mambong Cluster (5), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (6) Jetty Cluster (2) and Sentosa Cluster (7).

A total of 54 active cases are being treated in hospitals, to date.

Out of that, 49 are receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital, four in Bintulu Hospital while one Sarawakian is currently hospitalised in Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

Bau, Kuching and Samarahan Districts are now classified as yellow zones while 37 other districts in the state remain as green zones.

SDMC has recorded 21 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, with 12 of them still awaiting their lab test results.

SDMC also recorded 29 new persons-under-surveillance cases today, bringing the total number of those being quarantined at nine hotels in the state to 504.

Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll remains unchanged at 18.