Covid-19: Melbourne PUI Cluster in Kuching stems from Melbourne-KL-Kuching flight

KUCHING: The newly identified Melbourne PUI Cluster in Kuching is a result of contact tracing for a flight that was boarded by a previous positive case (#8,749) of Covid-19.

This resulted in two positive cases found in this cluster, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“The index case for the cluster is a Malaysian student (case #8,749) who returned from Australia on July 15.

“The student boarded two planes, first from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur and then from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching,” he said.

Upon arrival in Kuching, the student was then taken to a quarantine centre and tested positive for Covid-19 on July 17. The case is asymptomatic and the student was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Following that, active case detection was conducted.

The second case boarded the same plane as the index case, from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

A total of 21 close contacts consisting of passengers from the aircraft and related public vehicles have been screened and are still awaiting results.

The cause of the infection is still under investigation.