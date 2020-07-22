DCM: Sundar to be attractive tourist destination

LAWAS: Sundar is set to be a beautiful garden town with Tacoma flowering trees dotting the landscape and the upcoming waterfront adding to its beauty, making it an attractive tourist destination.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan on a working visit to Sundar last weekend said Tacoma trees, the local version of Sakura flowering trees which is the rage in Japan, grow well in the town.

“We plan to have ‘Sakura’ landscape here and this would blend in nicely with the infrastructure development that includes the waterfront, new Sundar sub-district office and public park,” he said.

He made the remarks at the end of his field visit to check on progress of projects under Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) and various government departments in this sub-district.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said Sundar Town development was planned to encompass social, economic and community development.

Sundar Waterfront project is nearing completion of its second phase of construction and the third is already at planning stage while construction of the jetty costing RM1.5 million is 75 per cent completed.

NRDA has also rolled out the first phase of Sundar Recreational Park costing RM10 million which would include jogging and bicycle tracks, administrative building and other facilities.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development is also building Anjung Usahawan Sundar to provide lock-up shops, stalls and amenities for locals to ply their trade.

NRDA is also undertaking rehabilitation projects for SMK Sundar (RM3.7 million), SK Luagan Sundar (RM5 million), SK Sundar, SK Aru Sundar and SK Awat-Awat which mainly involve infrastructure upgrading and flood mitigation.

Accompanying the deputy chief minister during the projects inspection were Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, NRDA regional director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip and Limbang Divisional Land and Survey Department superintendent Awang Nazri Awang Saperi.