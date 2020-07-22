Dewan Rakyat wishes Sarawakians ‘Happy Sarawak Day’

MIRI: The Dewan Rakyat kicked-off the oral question-and answer-session today with ‘Happy Sarawak Day’ greetings from the members of the lower house of the Parliament to Sarawakians who are officially celebrating Sarawak Day today.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said expressed the greeting to all Sarawakians before the question-and-answer session began.

“Today is Wednesday, July 22 which is Sarawak Day celebrated annually by Sarawak. On behalf of Dewan Rakyat members, Parliament administration staff and employees, I wish ‘Happy Sarawak Day’ to all Sarawakian MPs especially and the people,” Azalina said.

This was followed by a few other MPs who also wished Sarawakians ‘Happy Sarawak Day’.

Among the MPs who expressed similar greetings were Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Datuk Johari Abdul.

They hoped that Sarawak would continue to enjoy progress and peace.

The 2020 Sarawak Day themed ‘Sarawak Cemerlang’ would be carried out via various social media platforms from Miri today.