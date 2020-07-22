Foreign fishermen, fishing vessels detained for encroaching Malaysian waters

BINTULU: Foreign fishermen who disguised as local fishermen were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for encroaching Malaysian waters at about 11am yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu Zone acting director Commander Maritime Effendy Mohamed Fadil said two foreign fishing vessels from Vietnam were detained together with nine foreign crew members for carrying out illegal fishing activities in the Malaysian waters.

He said all the nine crew of the fishing vessels are Vietnamese aged between 29 and 46.

Effendy said the foreign fishing vessels were spotted at about 45 nautical miles from Northwest of Tanjung Kidurong by Kapal Maritim Stapa.

He said one of the fishing vessels was using a fake registration number to avoid from being detected by the Maritime authorities.

“Both vessels are suspected of using unlicensed fishing equipment to carry out sea cucumber catching activities,” he told a press conference at the Sungai Kemena Vessel Detention Centre today.

He added all foreign crew members failed to produce any valid identification documents during the operation.

Effendy said MMEA also seized the two vessels including the equipment estimated worth about RM1.2 million.

The case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

All fishing crew members will be detained for further investigation.

Two medical officers, one assistant medical officer and a health inspector were also present to carry out health risk screening at the location.

However, medical officer Dr Azlan Arif Bolen said due to the location of the jetty which is not very suitable to carry out swab test, the detainees will be taken to the Bintulu Health Clinic for Covid-19 test.

He said they have participated in MMEA Bintulu Zone operation several times to carry out Covid-19 test.

So far, he said from all the cases, all foreigners have been tested negative for Covid-19.

“This is one of the initiatives of Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Dr Azlan said the result of their samples will be known by tomorrow.

Members of the Public can contact MMEA Bintulu operations centre at 086-314254 or MERS 999 for any illegal fishing activities in the Sarawak waters.