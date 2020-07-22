Ibraco continues to adopt cautious approach in strategising property launches

KUCHING: Ibraco Bhd (Ibraco) will continue to adopt a cautious approach in strategising its launches of the group’s property products that fit into market needs.

According to chairman Ng Cheng Chuan in Ibraco’s Annual Report 2019, the uncertainties in global economy, the changing in local political landscape coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic have posted the market to be challenging ahead.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that led to restrictions in social and economic activities, has prompted people to adopt wait-and-see attitude as priorities are given to manage their livelihood,” Ng said.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to adopt a cautious approach in strategising our launches of our property products that fit into market needs, while acknowledging affordability of homes continues to be the key consideration for buyers.

“In addition, we will be continuously exploring opportunities to optimise our operations through joint ventures or strategic collaboration.

“As the Sarawak government is aggressively pushing for infrastructure upgrading, the group is eyeing on bagging more government projects to cater the uncertainties in property market.”

Ibraco’s current flagship development, The NorthBank, has been showing positive indicators of development on the 123-acre land.

Ng highlighted that the development received good response for each launching, for both residential and commercial properties.

“The five-year flagship development consists of varieties, shop offices, SOHOs, apartments, landed residential properties, retail outlets and office space.

“Ibraco’s venture into the education line has been crystalised when Tunku Putra-HELP School officially began its new academic year at the new campus at the NorthBank in January 2020.”

Meanwhile, in the pipeline is Ibraco’s upcoming development at Bandar Petaling Jaya Selatan land.

Barring unforseen circumstances, the group is targeting to kick off the development by year end 2020.

“Moreover, we also will continue our development in Bintulu with the launching of shop offices and residential.”