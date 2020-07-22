Lai calls for bipartisan support for CM’s quest for one third representation in parliament

MIRI: Sarawakian politicians should support the effort by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to fight for one third representation each in Parliament for Sabah and Sarawak says Datuk Lawrence Lai.

Lai, who is a former mayor of Miri, in a press statement here yesterday said politicians should rise above their political affiliation to render bipartisan support to the chief minister in his quest to restore Sarawak’s rights as a region in Malaysia.

“As a Sarawakian, I sincerely hope that this issue should not be politicised and instead we should give our wholehearted support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari to fight for Sabah Sarawak one third representation each in the Parliament,” he said.

Lai, said the proposal was indeed a great positive development towards restoring the rights and powers of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and a giant step forwards to ensure that Sarawak and Sabah are equal partners with Malaya in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

He pointed that before Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, the three non Malayan partners have one third representation in the Parliament with 24 members of Parliament (MP) from Sarawak, Sabah (16) and Singapore (15).

“However, after Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, the 15 Seats held by Singapore were never distributed to Sarawak and Sabah and since then, they have lost their one third representation in the Parliament,” said Lai.

Thus, Lai said the proposal by Abang Johari was a right move and that it was heading in the right direction towards restoring the rights and powers of Sarawak and to safeguard the interest of all Sarawakians.

“It is much more substantial and meaningful than merely amending Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution,” Lai said adding that under Article 159(3) of the Federal Constitution, any amendment to the Federal Constitution shall not be passed unless it has been supported by the votes of not less than two third of the Members of Parliament.

“In other words, if Sarawak and Sabah have one third representation in the Parliament, then no amendment in the Federal Constitution can be made unless with the full support from Sarawak and Sabah,” said Lai.

In a recent interview in Kuala Lumpur, Abang Johari had said that it was imperative for the state to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as regional partners of the Federation of Malaysia.