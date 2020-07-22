‘My great-grandfather, the Iban rebel leader’

I HAD always found it peculiar that two cousins from my father’s side and a late nephew were named ‘Asun’, but when I finally asked dad last week about it, the answer blew me off of my feet.

According to my father, Banji China, we are related to Asun Lako – a former ‘Penghulu’ for Entabai in Julau who revolted against the taxation system of the last White Rajah between 1929 and 1932.

Yes, I am Asun Lako’s great-granddaughter. I have heard about him and I have certainly read about him too, but I could have never imagined that his blood runs through me.

My 72-year-old father said Asun – often mentioned together with his ‘ensumbar’ (Iban name of honour), ‘Bah Tunggal’ (Rushing Flood) – was born at Nanga Langu in Entabai, Julau around the 1880s.

The second child of 12 siblings, Asun’s brothers and sisters as far as my father remembered were Ngilah, Ujan, Rando and Ribut.

His wife was Selulong Dana, a tall and chubby woman.

Asun and Selulong had six children together – Nyawai, Berandi, Temenggong, Singkar, Semambo and Jega, who is my grandmother.

Born leader

Asun was the chieftain of his longhouse, and later made a Penghulu by the government due to his reputation as a leader.

Robert Pringle, in his book published in 1968, ‘Asun’s Rebellion: The Political Growing Pains of a Tribal Society in Brooke Sarawak 1929-1940’, wrote: “There is every reason to believe that Asun did his job well.

“The Sarawak Gazette records that in 1915, he led the Entabai portion of the force on a government expedition against Iban ‘rebels’ in the Mujong River, an area of the upper Rejang where official efforts to block migration into the interior had not yet achieved success.

“At one point the Entabai Penghulu narrowly escaped injury when his warboat was crushed by a falling tree, one of several which the enemy Ibans were able to drop across the narrow stream in their efforts to discomfit the Rajah’s advancing flotilla.”

A friend of the Rajah

Asun had been technically on the side of the Rajah, defending his home area against frequent raids led by Bantin, Kana, and other ‘rebels’ in Bantin’s ‘Rebellion’ days.

For a part of his life, he was an official representative of the Brooke regime.

“The same qualities of leadership that distinguished him as a warrior soon drew the attention of a government, which usually preferred to exert its influence indirectly, and he was named Penghulu of the Entabai sometime before 1915.

“By making him a Penghulu, the government hoped that he would represent Brooke authority throughout the entire Entabai, among dozens of longhouses.

“His specific duties, like those of all similarly-created Iban Penghulus, were to collect the yearly ‘door tax’ of one dollar per family, to convey the wishes of the British Resident to his people, and to organise them for unpaid expedition service in time of war,” Pringle wrote.

Turning point

But things started to change when in 1926, Asun had a dispute with the Third Division Resident or one of his subordinates after he was required to pay a fine of two ‘picul’ (one ‘picul’ was equivalent to 60.48kg) of brassware – or the equivalent of $56.40 then.

This further escalated his unhappiness over taxes imposed by the government on shotguns, the door tax and other things.

In protest, he resigned as Penghulu and handed in his uniform, which served as the Brooke badge of office.

“There is no question in their minds that the underlying cause of Asun’s resignation and the subsequent ‘rebellion’ was the taxation system,” Pringle said.

Asun felt that the taxes were a burden to his people, especially when the government tried to enforce the annual door tax in 1930 and even imposed it on widows and indigents, who in earlier times were exempted from payment.

His disapproval of the new system was further fuelled by the drop in prices of rubber and jungle produce due to the economic slump around the world at that time.

The Ibans of the Second and Third Divisions, who were avid planters of rubber, were unable to pay their taxes.

There were also rumours that the government wanted to impose tax of 50 cents each time a man slept with his wife.

Exiled in Lundu

Nalong Buda and Johnny Chuat wrote in their book ‘Iban Pegai Rajah Brooke’, that in early 1931, Rajah Charles Vyner Brooke sent Penghulu Gani from Bawang Assan to persuade Asun to give up his fight but the effort was futile.

The Rajah even offered him to pay only five ‘picul’ of padi – being the amount of fine that

he had to pay for going against the government if he surrendered. That was also fruitless.

“In July that year, the Rajah launched an expedition of forces comprising 100 Sarawak Rangers and 400 local men to arrest Asun and his followers, but the latter had escaped into the jungle.

“In 1932, the Rajah once again sent an expedition consisting of 140 Sarawak Rangers to arrest him. The rangers fought with Asun and his followers at Nanga Munus and Bukit Stulak in Entabai.

“Asun managed to escape into the jungle again,” they wrote.

Eventually the same year, he was captured after having surrendered.

The Rajah then exiled Asun to Lundu.

According to my father’s account, Asun was jailed in Bukit Siol for some time prior to being exiled to Lundu where he spent several years there.

Return to Entabai

Asun was allowed to return to his longhouse at Nanga Langu in Entabai after serving his exile in Lundu after World War II.

My father was about 11 years old when he was brought by his parents to Entabai, where Asun breathed his last in January 1959 due to old age.

His final resting place is not far from Nanga Langu.

As former Sarawak Information Services director Alaistair Morrison remembered in his memoir ‘Fair Land Sarawak’, Asun struck him as being a ‘formidable personality’ even in old age.

Steven Runciman wrote in his book ‘The White Rajah: A History of Sarawak from 1841 to 1946’, that following Asun’s rebellion a group of young Iban men banded together to go head-hunting.

“There were never more than 30 of them; but though they were outlawed, they were not entirely rounded up til 1941. Their victims were not very numerous,” he wrote.

It runs in the family

Sadly, I have never met my great-grandfather. He died when my father was 11.

My father had mentioned Asun Lako and his heroics in the past, but I never made the connection until last week.

Up till then, he was just someone from Entabai where I still have some relatives. I hope to visit Entabai soon to learn more about my great-grandfather but for now at least, the revelation might also explain why – like my dad – I could be so hard-headed sometimes.