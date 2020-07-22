Pakistani fined buffaloes, gongs

KOTA MARUDU: A Pakistani was ordered to pay a customary fine (sogit) of eight cows and eight gongs by the Native Court here yesterday for insulting the Kadazandusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) community.

Kota Marudu Native Court chief Datuk Baintin Adun ordered Amir Ali Khan to pay the fine after the latter was found guilty of uploading a five-minute recording of his voice on Facebook which insulted and tarnished the images of the Kadazandusun, Kimaragang and Chinese communities on June 8.

“The accused was found guilty of six counts for a voice recording which had gone viral, in which the KDMR community in Kota Marudu was insulted. The accused is given one month to pay the fine,” said Baintin.

If the fine is not paid, the accused is liable to a RM4,000 fine or jail for up to 16 months, or both.

According to Baintin, a report was lodged against

Amir Khan, who is a permanent resident, on June 9

after circulation of the voice recording sparked rage among the community.

“The trial of this case was originally set for June 17, however, the accused was required to undergo a mental health evaluation at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang in Kota Kinabalu.

“Among the offences committed in the voice recording were threats, inappropriate use of language and inciting anger among the community.

“I advise non-Malaysians who have stayed in Sabah for a long time, as well as others, not to use racial sentiments when a disagreement arises. Just focus on the individual involved,” said Baintin.

The accused left the court with his head bowed and appeared sad, accompanied by the Pakistani community leader, and also his interpreter, Abdul Ghapur.

On June 19, members of the public surrounded the

Kota Marudu Native Court to follow the development of the case.