Paradigm shift for REITs

KUCHING: Asset quality is more pertinent than ever for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the long run, as the Covid-19 pandemic changes the game especially for those with retail assets.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank (MIDF Research) saw that the cancellation of major events, gatherings, celebrations adversely affected income for retail and hospitality REITs.

Hotels that have been designated as quarantine centres may continue to receive income but that will most likely come at the cost of lower average daily rates, it said.

“With most countries imposing travel bans or stricter traveling requirements, we believe that recovery for hotel income will take a while. Limiting the downside from hotel assets are the master lease agreements or profit guarantees made with the hotel operators.

“As for shopping malls, the most immediate impact is seen during the closure of premises during the movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia that started from March 18.

“Some malls have offered rent free period for tenants that cannot operate during the period. Since the conditional MCO, most retailers at shopping malls are back to business with about 70 to 90 per cent of retailers opening for business one to two weeks after May 4.”

MIDF Research saw that most shopping malls were almost fully operating especially since the recovery MCO but that mall traffic has not recovered to pre-MCO levels.

“Based on channel checks, some mall owners may continue to offer financial and/or non-financial assistance to their tenants on a case-by-case basis,” MIDF Research added.

“Due to the differences in terms of rental aid and the ongoing negotiation with the tenants, it is difficult at current juncture to quantify the impact to mall owner’s rental income.

“Asset quality matters in the long-run. In this respect, prime malls are likely to have an advantage over the smaller size neighbourhood malls as we believe that the rebates given by the less popular malls to maintain occupancy rates will be greater.”

Operations wise, MIDF Research said mall operators may have to incur slightly more costs on more frequent sanitisation and one-off costs for temperature checking and contact tracking systems.

“We only expect a larger cost in the event the mall has to be closed by the authorities if any positive cases were detected.

“However, higher operational expenditure costs as a result of sanitisation will be offset by lower utilities bills. That said, some REIT managers have indicated that they will be passing on the cost savings from electricity bills as a form of assistance to its tenants.

“Mall operators may have to be agile to add value to assets to retain customers. Malls will have to reinvent themselves due to the change in consumer behaviour. How online shopping was going to change shopping malls has been on top of mall owners’ minds and the pandemic is accelerating it.”

MIDF Research also said mall owners are strengthening their digital capabilities such as communicating to their customers through social media platforms.

Some malls have also come out with their own online shopping platforms where tenants of the mall can sell through the mall website as well.

“These sites may benefit the smaller tenants who do not have the resources to sell their merchants and goods online,” it continued.

“More importantly, mall operators will have to adapt not only to change in consumer behaviours but also to adapt to the needs of their tenants in order to stay relevant.