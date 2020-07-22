Party hopping: Choose party not individual – MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Padang Rengas Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz today proposed for a new electoral system to be introduced where voters will choose a party instead of an individual candidate to solve the party hopping issue among elected representatives.

Mohamed Nazri said that a new method such as the party list system could be introduced through the amendments to the Election Act 1958 first.

He said that through the system, voters only need to choose the party on the ballot paper and the party that wins the election will determine the representative who will occupy the seat.

According to him, if the elected representative does not agree with the party leadership and intends to leave then the seat will remain the property of the party.

“For example, if I leave Barisan Nasional then my party can choose someone else to be an MP, if we do this then party hopping issue will not arise.

“If we amend the law, not only can we prevent the collapse of a government, we can also fight corruption. If contesting individually, an elected representative can find money and be open to bribery (in the event of any crisis),” he said this when debating the motion of thanks to the Royal Address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Dewan Rakyat today. – Bernama