Police looking for pickup truck driver in hit-and-run accident at Kampung Jepak traffic light junction

BINTULU: Police are investigating into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at the Kampung Jepak traffic light junction last night.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Joshua Unyang Michael Mambang, from Rumah Alam Sungai Segan was struck by a pickup truck at around 7.30pm.

Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis in a statement said prior to the accident, the victim was riding his motorcycle from the direction of the town towards Ulu Sebauh.

“While moving on the straight lane at the traffic light, a pick-up truck from the left lane suddenly turned right into the Kampung Jepak junction and hit the victim.

“The vehicle did not stop and fled from the scene,” he said.

Jame said the victim sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene.

He urged the driver of a pickup truck to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987