Power supply to seven suspected online gambling dens in Kuching disconnected

KUCHING: Seven premises here, suspected of being involved in illegal gambling activities,

had their electricity supply cut off during an integrated operation involving the district police and Syarikat Sesco Bhd – the utility operations arm of Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

The operation, led by Insp Mohammad Harun from Kuching District Criminal Investigation Division (CID), was conducted between 9am and 1.30pm yesterday.

In a statement, Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said, the disconnection of power supply to premises strongly suspected of being involved in unlicensed gambling activities,

is allowed under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

In this regard, he issued sternly warning to operators to not carry out any illegal gambling activity, lest actions could be taken by police under Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, and also the Prevention of

Crime Act 1959 against those involved.

Meanwhile, Awang Din said between last Sunday (July 19) and yesterday, CID Kuching had conducted four raids on premises suspected of running illegal gambling activities.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 4 (1) (c) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000, and imprisonment for up to three years, if convicted

“All of the suspects are now placed on remand to facilitate the investigations,” he added.