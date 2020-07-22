Riam cemetery tomb raiding suspect arrested

MIRI: Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in several tomb raiding incidents at Riam cemetery last night.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted said the suspect, aged 28 was nabbed near E-mart Riam Commercial Centre at around 10.45pm.

“During interrogation, the suspect had admitted that he had been involved in desecrating several graves at the Riam cemetery,” said Lim.

Lim added that the suspect also admitted to have several more accomplices who are still at large.

It is learnt that the suspect had been desecrating the graves after his release from prison on July 17 and that he had stolen several valuables from the graves such as gold necklaces.

“The suspect had 10 past criminal records that were committed between 2014 and 2018,” said Lim.

Police are investigating the case under Section 297 of the Penal Code for trespassing on burial places.

If convicted, the offender could face imprisonment for a term that may extend to a year, or fine, or both.