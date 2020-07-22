Sarawak Day 2020: Land of harmony, beauty and diversity (Video)

KUCHING: For a brief moment in time, Sarawak had dominion over itself as it began its journey towards the formation of Malaysia.

Although that historic moment arrived 57 years ago, it was only in the last four years that it really found meaning among Sarawakians.

In 2016, the state administration under then chief minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, gazetted July 22 as ‘Sarawak Day,’ a public holiday in honour of past leaders and their sacrifices for the state.

Since then, July 22, 1963, has become more than just the day when the British finally granted the people of the state self-governance after 122 years under foreign rule.

The declaration of Sarawak Day has instilled in the people a greater sense of identity and belonging, and a deeper love for their state.

In our short video today, we asked Sarawakians what they love about Sarawak and why their state is special.

Borneo Post Online wishes all Sarawakians a happy Sarawak Day!