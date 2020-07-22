Sarawak Day logo symbolises unity in diversity, prosperity and people’s consensus

MIRI: Today is Sarawak Day and Miri Division is hosting the state-level celebration under the new normal amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the limitations in organising the celebration on a grand scale, the message remains with emphasis on unity in diversity, prosperity and people’s consensus as reflected in the logo for the celebration.

There are four main meanings that are reflected in the Sarawak Day Logo: the three colours represent the Sarawak flag; three symbolic human shapes represent diversity; the round shape in the middle symbolises the people’s consensus and the star is a symbol of the state’s prosperity.

July 22 was declared a public holiday by the state government in 2016 in celebration of the proclamation of self-government for Sarawak from British control.

The state is also a founding member of the Federation of Malaysia along with North Borneo (Sabah) and the Federation of Malaya and Singapore. However, Singapore left the federation in 1965.

The Sarawak day celebration this evening at Pullman Hotel will be graced by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Among those who will be his wife are Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

As the celebration is limited to 250 people, in compliance with the Standard Operating procedure under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), the celebration will be broadcast and streamed live from Miri.

Public have three options to watch the live telecast by Astro Awani, live streaming through UKAS Facebook page and TV3 at 8pm.

Among the events that have been scheduled for the celebration are singing of Negaraku and Ibu Peritiwiku, followed by speeches by Transport Minister, Datuk Lee Kim Shin as minister in-charge of the celebration, and Abang Johari as well as performances using the digital platform.