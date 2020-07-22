Sarawak Pay goes down temporarily as users rush to enjoy double rewards promo

KUCHING: Sarawak Pay became congested today as users flocked to the state’s popular e-wallet app for a chance to enjoy double rewards offered by the app in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration.

The congestion has caused the app to freeze as users have not been able to log in earlier this morning.

Sarawak Pay in its Facebook page said it was experiencing a high volume of transactions due to overwhelming response.

“Due to overwhelming response, we are currently facing a high volume of transactions which caused network congestion,” it said.

However, it gave its assurance that the congestion will be rectified today.

“Rest assured, we are working on getting the app to run smoothly for you to continue to enjoy the rewards! Kindly try again later today,” it said.

The Sarawak Pay Day Top Up Rewards Campaign allows users to enjoy multiple top-up rewards, up to a maximum amount (cumulative top up reward amount) of RM50 for today only.