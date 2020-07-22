Two men arrested for having drug

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Two men in their late 20s alleged to have in their possession 5.25g of Syabu were arrested by the police Narcotic Crime Investigation Division on Monday night.

Kota Samarahan District police chief DSP Sudirman Kram confirmed the arrest which happened at the compound of a university here.

Sudirman said the arrest was made around 8.10pm at the parking bay in the area.

“From inside the searched car, they found and seized substance believed to be 5.25g Syabu valued at RM525 and 12 Eramine 5 pills valued RM180.

“Both suspects have past criminal records involving crime and drugs,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

They were also amphetamine and methamphetamine-positive.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, and sections 12 (2) and 15(1)(a) of the same act.

Meanwhile, Sudirman said 251 cases involving 268 arrests (for various drug offences under Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Poison Act 1952) have been recorded in the period from January until now.