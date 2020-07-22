Unity among issues to be discussed in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Matters related to the unity and the country’s readiness to face the surge in Covid-19 cases will set the ball rolling at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) is scheduled to ask Minister of National Unity, during oral question-and-answer session, about the newly formed National Unity Advisory Council (MPPN) and efforts to address the challenges.

Matters related to the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the country is expected to be of interest of MPs when two questions about the outbreak have been listed in the first 10 questions of the session.

Also expected to capture the lawmakers’ attention is a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) seeking clarification from the government on efforts implemented by the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) in resolving religious worship issues during the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Equally interesting in the sitting today will be a question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh’s (PH-Ledang) to Health Minister on the country’s readiness to face the surge in COVID-19 cases, including the possibility of the infection to peak again.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its seventh day today, will continue the debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The focus is also expected to be on the second reading of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020; Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) 2019 and the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission 2019 Bill.

The current sitting which will last for 25 days until Aug 27, is conducted in the new normal by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. – Bernama