Cops pull the plug on two online gambling call centres in Kuching

KUCHING: The Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday raided two “call centres” of an online gambling syndicate which has been operating for six months.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong said two separate raids were carried out at a house in Stampin Baru and a condominium in Jalan Sherip Masahor here at 9am.

“This syndicate is believed to be raking in profits to the tune of between RM8,000 and RM10,000 a day,” said Leong.

He added that police arrested three foreign female suspects aged between 21 and 26 years-old.

During the second raid, police arrested four male and two females suspects aged between 20 and 36 years-old. All are foreigners except one male suspect.

Also seized were a total of seven desktop computers and 11 smartphones.

The case will be investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.