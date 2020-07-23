Covid-19: 354 new cases in Singapore, tally surpasses 49,000-mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reported 354 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours with vast the majority being foreign workers staying in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are eight cases in the community of whom four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders,” said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in its brief noon data on Covid-19 released today.

In addition, MOH said there were five imported cases placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

With the new figures, the total infection tally for the republic now stands at 49,098 cases.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 654 of its cases as imported, 2,146 as community cases and 45,944 as dorm residents.

So far, 44,795 or about 92 per cent of the total cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

As of noon yesterday, there were 150 confirmed cases still in hospital. Most were stable or improving, with no cases in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,772 patients who had symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 here.

Three new clusters were identified yesterday, all involved dormitories namely at 7 Kian Teck Crescent; 2 Tech Park Crescent; and 12 Tech Park Crescent. – Bernama