Covid-19: 4 new positive cases detected in Sarawak today, all in Kuching

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded four more positive Covid-19 cases, all of which are from Kuching District, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 632.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a press statement that three of these latest cases were detected via contact tracing from active clusters.

The first case is that of a local vegetable seller at Stutong wet market here. She went for the Covid-19 virus screening at a government health clinic on July 18 and tested positive for the virus on July 22. She is currently asymptomatic.

The second case involves a female patient at a health facility linked to the Sentosa Cluster. The virus was detected via close contact screening of positive Covid-19 patients from that cluster. A swab test was conducted on her on July 21 and her rT-PCR result was found positive today (July 23).

She will be referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here for further treatment, said SDMC.

The third case involves a man who was in close contact with Case 575, which is the index case of the Engineering Cluster.

An initial test returned negative results, but a second rT-PCR test returned positive results today following the screening done on July 21.

So far, these cases are also asymptomatic.

Today’s fourth case involves a local woman who went for screening at a government health clinic on July 21 on her own accord. Her rT-PCR test result today returned positive results for the virus. She too did not show any symptoms of the disease and the source of her infection is currently under investigation.

Following today’s cases, SDMC said the Stutong Market Cluster now recorded seven positive cases whereas the Engineering Cluster has three cases so far while the Sentosa Cluster has eight.

There are no additional positive cases in the other active clusters, which are namely Mambong (5), Health Center (3), Jupiter (3), Jeti (2) and Melbourne PUI (2).

The Melbourne PUI cluster here was detected as a result of contact tracing for a flight that was boarded by a previous positive case (#8,749) of Covid-19.

This resulted in two positive cases found in this cluster, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on Wednesday.

“The index case for the cluster is a Malaysian student (case #8,749) who returned from Australia on July 15. The student boarded two planes, first from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur and then from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching,” he said.

Upon arrival in Kuching, the student was then taken to a quarantine centre and the Covid-19 screening was found the student to be positive on July 17.

The second case had boarded the same plane as the index case, from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.