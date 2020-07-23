Hasbi: Construction of Limbang-Miri road by-passing Brunei to continue this year

LIMBANG: Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah has assured that construction of the road linking Limbang to Marudi, Baram and Miri by-passing Brunei will be continued this year.

He said the construction can proceed following the completion of researches two years ago on Gunung Buda National Park, by both international and local researchers.

“The researches are necessary as we want not just infrastructure development but also to safeguard and preserve the world’s rich heritage found at the national park,” he said when making a visit to Rumah Asan in Kampung Semena here recently.

Hasbi, who is also Limbang MP, explained that the government has been planning the road for a long time as an alternative link to Miri without going through Brunei, which will also shorten travelling time and solve the hassle of going through border posts.

“Besides facilitating easy communication, the new road will be catalyst to development including boosting the tourism industry particularly at Gunung Buda National Park, which has been a popular research area by American expedition groups since the past 22 years,” he added.

He said the national park covering an area of ​​6,235 hectares and gazetted in 2001 is rich in biodiversity.

“The rich biodiversity at the national park is priceless as it has more than 300 species of birds, 2,500 species of trees, 60 species of snakes and other unique species which are endemic there.

“Also of great historical value and attractions there are the two world’s biggest caves – half a mile long and home to ancient historical relics which needed in-depth researches.

“All these attractions will make Gunung Buda a potential world-class tourist destination.” he said.