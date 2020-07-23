Ismail Sabri: No more Covid-19 swab for locals, foreigners upon arrival in M’sia

KUCHING: Malaysians and foreigners will no longer be required to take the Covid-19 swab test when they arrive in the country from overseas, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this followed the government’s decision on Monday to revert to mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated quarantine centres from tomorrow onwards after some people were found to have violated their home quarantine.

“However, if the country the individual is departing from requires that they must undergo a swab test, then they must do so.

“This also depends on the airline company they are flying with. If it is compulsory for them to take the swab test, then they must comply because if they don’t take the test, the airline might now allow them to board the flight,” he told a press conference at the Parliament Building in Kuala Lumpur today.

He added the cost of accommodation at the quarantine centre or hotel as well as the swab test would be borne by the individual.

He also said the government has decided that married couples will be allowed to share a room during the quarantine period.

“For families with children below aged 12, they are also allowed to stay with their parents,” he said.