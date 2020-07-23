Kuching to be benchmark for local govts nationwide

MIRI: The Ministry of National Unity will use Kuching — Malaysia’s first City of Unity — as a benchmark for all 154 local governments nationwide.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said her ministry will work closely with the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to create more programmes involving city, municipal, and district councils to achieve the target.

“KPKT and my ministry will work together to make Kuching city as a benchmark to ensure that all 154 local governments in the country become cities of unity,” she said in her reply to a supplementary question in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Halimah was replying to a question from Batang Lupar member of parliament Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, who had asked regarding the ministry’s plan to maintain the status of Kuching as a City of Unity and the programme it designed to meet the model.

Rohani had also asked regarding the newly-formed National Unity Advisory Council’s (MPPN) plans to address unity issues and challenges in the country.

Halimah replied that Malaysians had demonstrated unity in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“This clearly reflects the maturity of the people on what unity is; where all of them have come together, regardless of their race, for the sake of our beloved country,” she said.

Halimah said the government recognised the importance of enhancing unity among the people, thus it formed MPPN to advise the government on all matters related to unity.

The council will also continue to assist the government in strengthening the national unity agenda to ensure the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country.

“Thirdly, it is to encourage more efforts to strengthen unity and harmony towards national integration,” she said.

Halimah added that MPPN will also suggest the best and proactive solutions to address all issues related to harmony and the challenges in achieving unity in the country.