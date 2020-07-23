‘Lambir will be developed with proper planning’

MIRI: Lambit constituency will have infrastructure and amenities that are properly planned and developed.

This is to meet the demand of a proposed international school and socio-economic development in the area.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said this in his Sarawak Day walkabout at Beraya in Lambir yesterday.

“All the infrastructure and facilities must be properly planned, and room for future expansion is vital,” he said.

An international school has been approved by the state government to be built in Lambir while several social-economic development projects will be built in this sub-urban constituency bordering Miri City.

Supporting such requests from Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Awang Tengah said it is imperative that all projects are properly planned to fit the master plan as ad-hoc projects could result in wastage later.

As such, the Miri Division Land and Survey Department with relevant departments and agencies on board, has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive development plan.

Drawing on its strengths and strategic location, he proposed an integrated service centre that includes Tamu Beraya, Medan Niaga, an integrated sports complex, community hall and other facilities to be built in Lambir.

He said this would provide avenue for downstream activities and the local community to process and sell products from their land or the sea at the shops under the entrepreneurship development programme by the state government.

This, he added, would boost the economic development in the area as Lambir’s strength is in production of quality agriculture products, livestock breeding and fisheries and its tourism attractions.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said that the government will provide facilities for hawkers, fishermen and livestock breeders to venture into downstream activities at the proposed service centre.

He advised local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), micro enterprises as well as hawkers and petty traders to take advantage of the state government’s micro-credit scheme under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 2 (BKSS 2.0) to ease their financial burden, which is interest free for B40 and M40 groups.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais said the BKSS 2.0 micro-credit scheme should not be confused with the Prihatin package by the federal government.

Clearing the air, he said funds which are channelled to SEDC and Agrobank as implementing agencies are still available for application by those eligible, while micro-credit under Prihatin is implemented by commercial banks.

The loans are interest-free for amounts below RM10,000 while interest of four per cent for three and half years is absorbed by the state government for loans below RM50,000.

Accompanying him were Ripin, Miri Division Land and Survey Department superintendent Hardy Fadillah Hamzah and community leaders.

Awang Tengah and entourage later visited the site of Tamu Simpang Bekenu at KM45 Pan Borneo Highway.