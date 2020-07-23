‘Malaysia has stopped paying cession money to Sulu Sultanate since 2013’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has stopped paying the cession money of RM5,300 a year through lawyers representing the nine heirs of the Sulu Sultanate since 2013, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the payments were made based on a treaty signed on Jan 22, 1878, between the then Sultan of Sulu, Sultan Jamal Al Alam and Baron de Overbeck and Alfred Dent of the British North Borneo Company.

“Apart from the payments to the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate, Malaysia has never made any payment to the Philippine government,” he said in a written reply to Chang Foon Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu), uploaded on the Parliament website yesterday.

Chang wanted to know if the government planned to stop paying the cession money of RM5,300 per year to the Sulu Sultanate through the Philippine government as a measure to end foreign interference in Malaysia’s sovereignty, and instead utilise the money to solve the issue of illegal immigrants entering Sabah from the Philippines. — Bernama