Man arrested for failing to explain why he was standing on first floor ledge of building in Sibu

SIBU: A man was arrested after failing to give a reasonable explanation as to why he was standing on the ledge (first floor) of a building at Pedada Road this morning.

Earlier, a member of a public who noticed the man standing on the ledge on the first floor of the building contacted the police who also then contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), thinking that the man wanted to attempt suicide.

Bomba personnel arrived at the scene at 8.12am and was able to talk down the suspect safely.

Earlier investigations revealed that the man, aged 31, had failed to give any reasonable explanation as to why he had gone out onto the ledge of the building.

He was then arrested for attempting to break into someone’s residence.

According to Sibu deputy police chief superintendent Collin Babat, the man has 12 prior criminal records including narcotics offences.

“The man has been surrendered to the police for further investigation,” he said.