Najib to pay IRB RM1.69 billion in unpaid taxes

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has to pay the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) RM1.69 billion additional tax arrears for the period of 2011 to 2017 after a judgment in default was entered against him yesterday.

In allowing the IRB’s application for a summary judgment, High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache ruled that since the notice of assessment had been properly served to Najib pursuant to Section 103(2) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (ITA), the tax payable under those additional assessment becomes due and payable to the IRB.

“The defendant (Najib), to date, has failed to pay the total amount of arrears of additional income tax amounting to RM1,692,872,924.83 of which includes all the penalties,” said the judge.

He said the IRB submitted that the defendant has failed to pay the outstanding sums within the stipulated period of time and therefore a penalty of 10 per cent on each of the year of assessment has been imposed and he continued to fail to pay the total outstanding income tax with a 10 percent penalty.

Justice Ahmad held that such imposition of penalty on the defendant by the plaintiff is permissible and fair if all the other tax-payers are to be imposed with such penalties upon late payment of the taxes which are due and payable.

“It is only fair that the defendant, be subjected to the same provision of penalty, as everyone stands equal before the law,” he said.

The judge further said under Section 106 of the ITA, the court found that the additional income tax was hereby due and recoverable as debt due to the Government for an amount RM1,692,872,924.83 as evident in the certificate of indebtedness issued on Aug 5, 2019.

Citing a decision from the Federal Court Justice Ahmad said the provision as expressed by the Federal Court – ‘pay first talk later’ – although harsh, is an intentional provision of Legislature because of the high incidence of tax evasions in this country.

He also said once Najib was served with the notice of assessment, the court in a civil proceeding brought by the government has no power to entertain any plea that the amount was excessive, incorrectly assessed, unlike the Special Commissioners of Income Tax who are the judges of fact.

The judge said the court held that the merits of the assessment which in voted questions of facts should be heard by the SCIT and the court was not the appropriate quorum to decide on issues of assessment.

“Hence, this triggers the effects or give rise to an absence of veritable defences that may be raised by the defendant. Thus, there exist no triable issues to warrant a full trial.

“Consequently, the court has no alternative but to enter a summary judgment against the defendant for the amount claimed by the plaintiff,” said the judge.

Justice Ahmad further said that the defendant’s lawyer argued that Section 106 usurps the judicial powers of the court and contravened Articles 121 of the Federal Constitution.

Section 106 states that ‘in any proceedings, under this section, the court shall not entertain any plea that the amount of tax sought to be recovered is excessive, incorrectly assessed, under appeal or incorrectly increased’.

The judge, however, said the court was of the opinion that there was nothing to support the contention that Section 106 usurps the judicial powers of the court.

“Hence this court holds that submissions of the defendant in this regard is, with respect, misconceived and is therefore untenable,” he said.

Justice Ahmad also said the defendant’s purported defences were that the assessments were grossly incorrect and without basis for many reasons and the main reasons essentially are that a substantial amount of the income came from donations received from an Arab donor and some of the purported donations were even returned.

However, he said all the defences and pleas were the merits of the assessment that should be heard before the SCIT.

With this ruling, IRB’s suit against Najib to recover RM1.69 billion from him will not go for full trial.

A summary judgment is where a court decides a case through arguments without hearing the testimony of witnesses in a trial.

Meanwhile, another of Najib’s lawyer, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee told reporters after the proceedings that his client will be filing for a stay of execution of yesterday’s ruling. — Bernama