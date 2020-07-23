Ocean Vantage to expand further post-IPO

KUCHING: Ocean Vantage Holdings Bhd (Ocean Vantage) is optimistic about Sarawak’s oil and gas (O&G) sector and the industry as a whole, and with its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, aims to expand its operations both domestically and abroad.

Ocean Vantage successfully marked its debut the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia yesterday, under the energy sector and carries the stock name ‘OVH’ and stock code of ‘0220’.

The stock received strong interest from investors yesterday as it was one of the top seven most actively traded stocks with 216.9 million shares changing hands throughout the day. Its share price closed unchanged at 53 sen yesterday.

As a Sarawak-based O&G integrated support services provider, Ocean Vantage managing director Kenny Ronald Ngalin said they were proud to be able to celebrate Sarawak Day with its listing on the ACE Market.

“We are happy that we could list on such an auspicious day, which is Sarawak Day. We are joining a small list of Sarawakian companies that are now listed on Bursa Malaysia,” Kenny shared during an interview with The Borneo Post yesterday.

“This marks a momentous occasion for all of us in Ocean Vantage as we turn the page to our next chapter of growth. We believe that being a listed company will definitely enhance our reputation and accord us greater recognition amongst our stakeholders as well as prospective customers locally and abroad,” he added.

Ocean Vantage raised RM21.4 million from the public issue of its IPO exercise. RM3.2 million or 15.1 per cent of total proceeds will be used to broaden its range of support services for the upstream O&G industry to include underwater diving services as well as advance non-destructive testing and inspection services.

Meanwhile, RM8.6 million (40.2 per cent) will be used as capital expenditure to strengthen its project management capabilities in the downstream O&G segment, RM6.6 million (30.7 per cent) for working capital, with the balance RM3.0 million (14 per cent) earmarked for listing expenses.

Ocean Vantage aims to expand its footprint into the untapped territories as it continues to grow its ecosystem of services. Ocean Vantage also strives to be the ‘One-Stop’ business partner for the oil and gas majors across the upstream and downstream segments.

“With the RM21.4 million IPO proceeds, we will expand our range of support services in the EPC and project management division for the upstream oil and gas segment,” Kenny added.

“Another priority for us will be to strengthen our market presence in the downstream oil and gas segment, which we currently have limited exposure to.”

On the outlook of the O&G sector, specifically in Sarawak, Ocean Vantage remained optimistic on the industry in Sarawak especially given the state government’s increased effort in encouraging O&G activities here.

“We are quite positive on the outlook of the O&G sector and we foresee a lot of projects coming up in Bintulu. There’s the Sarawak Petrochemical Hub coming up and I believe with the Sarawak government and with Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) trying to develop the local O&G scene and local contractors in Sarawak here, I am optimistic about the industry here.

“We are optimistic that we will be there for all these upcoming projects and we have a lot of integrated services that we can offer to the Sarawak O&G industry,” Kenny said.

Ocean Vantage executive director Stephen Yau added: “We are also focusing on the big picture. We believe there’s a strong interest from the Sarawak government in continuing to promote O&G activities here and we continue to believe that demand for our services is there.

“What we are focusing more as a company now is providing services for clients and to continue to excel and get better in that to provide value to our customers.

“Generally we are positive mainly because our company is focusing on what we do best and we continue to expand our services to capture more market share in the O&G industry.”

On Ocean Vantage’s long term plans, Yau shared that the group aims to grow the company and expand its upstream and downstream services.

“We’re also looking at further expansions, as well as looking into new services to add value.

“Our long-term plan is to grow the company and continue to become a more prominent O&G player in Malaysia’s market and potentially, overseas.

“We want to continue to expand into more countries. As our journey progresses, we want to be known as a global company as well,” he added.

Kenny also pointed out that the company’s success factor is in part driven by its adoption of an asset-light business strategy from day one, which gives us the agility, flexibility and scalability in swiftly adapting to different cycles in the O&G industry.

“This time will not be an exception, we are confident that we are capable to weather through the current unprecedented times and continue to build strength amidst adversity,” Kenny added.