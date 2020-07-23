PN govt won’t use Finas Act on social media platforms, Saifuddin clarifies

KUCHING: The Perikatan Nasional government will not stifle freedom on social media using the Finas Act 1981, as social media apps and video streaming platforms like TikTok and YouTube did not exist when the act was formulated.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said this in a clarification after his earlier response to Kluang MP in the Dewan Rakyat today drew brickbats when he was reported to have said that all filming required a National Film Development Corporation (Finas) license, including for personal social media.

He was asked if it would be made compulsory for all those who film to apply for a Production Licence and Film Shooting Certificate (SSP).

“There was a report related to my response and part of the report painted a different picture to the meaning of my response. I was merely explaining the Finas Act 1981 or Act 244, which had been used by the past administrations, namely Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a statement issued this evening.

“My ministry is currently reviewing the law as it needed to be updated, and we are open to any suggestions on improvements to not just the act but also other laws under the ministry to remain relevant to the current times.”