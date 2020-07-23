Police taking harsher stance against food premises, patrons not complying with SOP

KUCHING: The police will no longer compromise when it comes to owners and patrons of food and beverage premises who fail to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Kuching district chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement said such premises include coffeeshops, restaurants, bistros, pubs and cafes.

“We (police) will continue to issue compounds to those who are found to be defying the SOPs such as failing to practice social distancing,” said Awang Din.

He added that last night, a total of 23 individuals were each slapped with a RM1,000 compound when they were found to be sitting too close together at a food premise in Jalan Green at around 9.30pm.

“During the checks, all of them failed to practice social distancing. Each were then ordered to the Central Police Station where the compounds were issued,” he added.

The 23 individuals, he said, were made up of 13 men and nine women. Out of the 13 men, one of them is a Sri Lankan who is the owner of the food premise.

The Sri Lankan was later arrested for further investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 7) Regulations 2020.

The compounds, he said, will have to paid within 14 days to the Kuching Division Health Office.

Meanwhile, Awang Din stressed that the police will not hesitate to take action against those who do not practice social distancing as a measure to break the chain of infection.

“We will no longer issue warnings to customers or to premise owners anymore. Instead they will be slapped with the compound without prejudice,” he added.

He added that police will continue to conduct random checks in the city to ensure that the SOP compliance level will be followed through by the public.