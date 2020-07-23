PSB shocked by Wan Junaidi’s claim S’wak gained self-rule, not independence in 1963

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said it is shocked and disappointed with Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s statement that Sarawak did not gain independence but self-governance on July 22, 1963.

The party said the Santubong MP’s declaration had undermined Sarawak’s stand that it entered into the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as an independent sovereign state on equal footing with the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo and Singapore.

“PSB steadfastly holds the view that Sarawak was independent when it executed MA63 and we are equal partners in the Federation and our voice and views hold equal importance in all matters,” PSB said in a statement.

The party was reacting to Wan Junaidi’s comments in a special report in The Borneo Post yesterday on Sarawak Day.

Wan Junaidi had said that based on laws and historical facts, Sarawak did not gain independence but self-governance in 1963 shortly before the formation of Malaysia.

PSB also asked the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), if it has given up on its fight to restore Sarawak’s rights under the MA63 since the change in federal government.

It said that the coalition had previously championed every “little innocuous detail” in MA63 and even refused to support a Pakatan Harapan Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to reflect Sarawak’s position as one of the three founding states of Malaysia if certain words were not inserted.

However, now after joining the new Federal government, they seem to have forgotten to amend the Federal Constitution, PSB said.

PSB also said Sarawak Day was an opportunity for the people to reflect on what the state had achieved under ‘Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Barisan Nasional (BN) in the last 60 years.

“Since 1963, the infrastructure divide between Malaya and Sarawak has grown into a massive chasm. Singapore who left the federation has gone on to join the ranks of developed nations while we are still trying to construct a road link for the whole state.

‘Water supply remains an issue even though our region receives the highest average rainfall in the world. Meanwhile, the poverty rate in Sarawak is higher than the national average,” it said.

The party reminded the GPS-led government that Sarawak has fallen far behind the Peninsula since 1963 despite the state’s wealth in natural resources.