Riot calls on fed govt to stop closure of SK St Teresa Serian

KUCHING: Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem has called on the federal government to stop the closure of SK St Teresa Serian, one of Sarawak’s oldest schools.

Although a decision has been made to close the school, Riot said the school should be allowed to continue operating by renting at nearby premises until a new school building is built to replace the present one which has been certified as unsafe.

He pointed out this school, fondly known as St Teresa Primary School Serian, must continue to exist due to its significance to the history of Serian.

“St Teresa Primary School Serian is among the oldest in Sarawak, and the oldest in Serian Division. I am among the products of this school as I went there for my Primary 5 in 1963.

“But I was told the school will be closed because the building was found to be dilapidated and unsafe. As a former pupil, I do not agree with the closure of the school. Even if the present building is no longer safe, why not rent other premises until the government builds a new school building?

“There are two to three buildings in Serian which can be rented for this school. To the Ministry of Education, please look at this situation. The school is very nostalgic and meaningful, and I do not want to see the school just disappear,” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Royal Address of the Yang Di Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in Kuala Lumpur today.

Based on previous news reports, SK St Teresa Serian is being gradually closed due to unsafe conditions of the school buildings.

It was also reported that the intake or admission for Primary 1 classes are being stopped within five years starting 2019.

According to the reports, St Teresa Primary School has existed for more than 80 years in Serian.

On another matter, Riot thanked Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin for assuring that a new Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex would be built under the second rolling plan of the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

He however hoped this project would be expedited because the current CIQS building is outdated and smaller compared to the CIQS complex across the border in Entikong, Indonesia.