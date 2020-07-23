Sarawak Day celebrated with presentation of ‘Power Up Sibu’

SIBU: Sarawak Day was celebrated with the presentation of a music video entitled ‘Power Up Sibu’ at King’s Triplex yesterday.

The idea of ‘Power Up Sibu’ music video was initiated by a political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

“This amazing music video was made possible by our own renowned film director Bjarne Wong.

“Thus, I would like to express my big thank you and appreciation to Bjarne for his great work and also others who have made this music video possible in one way or another,” Tiang added.

Tiang said the music video involved about 200 people from various races in Sarawak to show that the Sarawak Day celebration has instilled in the people a greater sense of identity and belonging, and a deeper love for their state.

In 2016, the state administration under the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem gazetted July 22 as Sarawak Day, a public holiday in honour of past leaders and their sacrifices for the state.

Meanwhile, Tiang said the music video was made strictly in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He added that through the music video, they also wanted to show Malaysians and the rest of the world that Sibu is actually a place which is full of energy and talented people.