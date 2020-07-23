Shooter aims to end Sukma journey with a big bang

KUCHING: Nur Siti Aisyah Mazlan has set her sights on defending the women’s 50m Prone Rifle team title in Johor Sukma from March 6 to 14 next year.

In Ipoh two years ago, Aisyah captured the gold with teammates Lim Yee Qi and Evellyn Jihon.

This time around, Aisyah will partner Daphanie Adrienne Steven and Selina Sim Shu Siang to hunt for glory for the Sarawak Contingent.

The 21-year old from Taman Puteri, Semariang, who is pursuing her sports science degree at UiTM Samarahan, is also aiming for gold in the women’s 50m Prone Rifle individual event.

“I am hoping to better my personal best of 585 points in this event. I am also hoping to get into the national team with a stellar performance in Sukma Johor 2020,” she told The Borneo Post.

The other events she has entered in the coming Sukma are the women’s 50m 3-position Rifle individual and women’s 50m 3-position Rifle team.

Expressing her confidence, Aisyah is looking to exit her final Sukma outing by making improvements in every Sukma she participated in.

In her Sukma debut in 2016 held in Sarawak, Aisyah bagged the women’s 50m Prone Rifle team bronze. She was also the bronze medalist in the women’s Prone Rifle individual event in Perak in 2018.

“I am ready to give my best for Sarawak and l do not feel any pressure to perform. I do enjoy shooting and I will just go and enjoy the competition in Johor,” added Aisyah.

She took up shooting when she was 14 years old with the encouragement of her father who is a policeman.