SMSU all for wearing of face masks in public

SIBU: Sarawak Medical Services Union (SMSU) supports Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s call to encourage everyone to continue wearing face masks in public and crowded places to help curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Its deputy president Omar Bahrein said the call was important in the light of the second wave of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

“We are very supportive of Dr Noor Hisham’s call of mandatory use of wear face masks in public and crowded places,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Omar said the second wave of Covid-19 was more challenging as it happened among the local community.

Wearing of face masks is one of effective measures to prevent the spread of the infections , he said.

“The union urges all members to always practise the Ministry of Health’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to safeguard themselves and their families such as ensuring good personal hygiene when on duty and at home.

“Healthcare workers especially are urged to practise 3C (crowded place, confined space and close conservation) and 3W (wash, wear and warn),” Omar said.

Dr Noor Hisham had said the use of face mask was not mandatory in the country but if the federal government wanted to enforce it as a rule, flouters would be either compounded RM1,000 or charged in the court.

He said the federal government could enforce such rule under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Recently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special announcement on the latest developments of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), said the government was considering to make the wearing of face masks in public mandatory.

However, he said the decision would only be made known at a later date after the details are finalised by the government.