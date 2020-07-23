Top Glove clarifies on inspection by authorities, no element of forced labour found

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Glove Corporation Bhd has clarified that the visit by authorities on July 13, 2020 was not a raid, but an inspection of its office and workers’ quarters.

The rubber glove maker received a compound of RM1,000 from the Ministry of Health for lack of social distancing in one unit of the worker’s house.

The non-compliance was immediately rectified and workers were reminded to adhere closely to Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) requirements.

In a statement by the Ministry of Human Resources on the matter, it also confirmed that during their inspection they did not find any element of forced labour at Top Glove’s premises.

Top Glove was also awarded an “A’ rating following a June 2020 social audit of Factory 9 by Amfori, a leading global business association for open and sustainable trade, in addition to garnering good ratings in earlier third-party audits. — Bernama