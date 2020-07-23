Volunteer groups clean up Coral Reef National Park

MIRI: The Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin has called on NGOs and relevant government agencies to continue pursuing gotong royong efforts to ensure that the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park is preserved as the best in Sarawak.

He was speaking at the event codenamed ‘Ops Ghost Nets Hunting and Reef Cleaning Miri Sibuti Coral Reef National Park’ organised by Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) at Marina Bay here yesterday.

It was the third time that the same group of volunteers conducted such an event at the location.

Partnering the NSJA in the event held in conjunction with Sarawak Day were the Fire and Rescue Department Miri Zone 6, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Borneo Ghost Nets Hunter, Co.Co Dive Centre and the Marine Police.

Lee said efforts to clear entangled fishing nets and other enviromental debris help to ensure the coral reef is kept alive and beautiful for tourists to visit.

He stressed that such efforts served to benefit not only the marine park but also the fishing community and tourism industry.

NSJA president Andy Jong revealed that past efforts have resulted in clearing 330kg of ghost nets.

He said the purpose of the event was to raise public awareness on care of the environment and especially the clearing of fishing nets and waste debris in the coral reef area.

“Today is very meaningful to us in order to celebrate Sarawak Day while for us to do charity work for the cleanliness and social beauty in the marine environment, “ he added.

Andy also hailed volunteers from Borneo Ghost Nets Hunter led by Ipbal Abdullah who have carried out 11 such operations and cleared almost 800 kg of ghost netting since 2018.