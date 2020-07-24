Bung Bratak Heritage Centre to close temporarily until further notice – Minos

KUCHING: Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA), which manages the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) in Bau, has decided to temporarily close this popular mountain-top spot effective today (July 24) until further notice.

Chairman of BBHA Dato Peter Minos explained this difficult decision was made in view of the current Covid-19 situation in neighbouring Kuching city, which was now experiencing a surge in positive cases.

“Most, if not all, the trekkers and visitors to Bung Bratak are from Kuching city who come on weekends.

“We deeply apologise to the hundreds of the trekkers and visitors from Kuching city and all other places for the inconveniences caused by this decision,” he said.

On behalf of BBHA, he assured the trekkers and visitors that the BBHC would be open again once the Covid-19 situation improves.

“We do this in the interest of public health and safety, and in support of government’s efforts in getting rid of the dreaded Covid-19 from spreading,” he said.

As of yesterday (July 23), Kuching district recorded 48 cases within two weeks since July 10.

The number of locally transmitted cases was 36, while the rest are imported cases. Kuching will be declared a Covid-19 red zone if the number of locally transmitted cases exceed 40.

According to Minos again, BBHC was getting increasingly popular nowadays for those who love trekking up the 1,000-feet high Bung Bratak and enjoy nature.

He said the recent Sarawak Day on July 22 also saw many visitors coming to BBHC to celebrate the occasion by proudly displaying the Sarawak flag.