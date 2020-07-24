‘Census 2020: Do not wait until last minute to fill e-Census’

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should not wait until last minute to fill out the online survey form (e-Census) in the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), to avoid network congestion.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the relatively long period given to the public to do so had resulted in many to delay completing the data, and this could create problems if many were to fill it at the last minute.

He said more than 200,000 people had submitted their e-Census since it was implemented last July 7.

“So far, Sabah and Sarawak have the highest number of e-Census, and now we (Department of Statistics) are focusing on encouraging those at the ministry and agency levels, as well as business premises, to fill the e-Census,” he told Bernama.

The census project, which is entering its sixth year, involves about 32.7 million people and nine million residential areas in two phases. The first phase from July 7 to Sept 30 is done through e-Census, while the second phase will start from Oct 7 to 24 using face-to-face interview.

Mohd Uzir, who is also Census 2020 commissioner, said e-Census could be used as a family activity as the questions involved the household.

“We have distributed almost one million cards for the implementation of e-Census. We aim to distribute three million cards,” he said, adding that the cards provided the code for the public to use for the census purpose.

For those who do not receive the card, they can still do so by registering on the website ecensus.mysensus.gov.my.

On the face-to-face interview to be conducted in the second phase, Mohd Uzrir said it would be done according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) as the country is still struggling with COVID-19.

He said the public should realise that the findings of the census would shape the country’s demographic, social and economic structure for the next 10 years, thus enabling the government to provide better facilities to the people.

“The public does not have to worry, we do not use individual data personally, they have to fill it in honestly, if the information is inaccurate, it does not represent the real situation,” he said.

The 2020 Population and Housing Census of Malaysia, themed Your Data Our Future, would be used as a key source in preparing national development plans. It will provide a true picture of the current population situation in Malaysia to be used as a source of reference and an important basis for national development planning.

Meanwhile, a private employee, Hana Ali, 43, said the use of e-Census was easy and time-saving, especially for the working class.

“Since it is online, you can do it anytime, avoid you getting in close contact with people, thus keeping to the social distancing which can help minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“If it is face to face interview, the respondent may be hesitant, for fear that it could be a scam, So, through e-Census, it can avoid the risk of crime,” he added.

A government retiree, Abdul Rahman Talib, 58, said the census served as a guideline for socio-economic development planning and formulation of government policies in future.

“This shows that the people are also contributing, though it seems small, but it is important as they provide information to the government in developing the country,” he added. — Bernama